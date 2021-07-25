CMA National Online Business Quiz 2021 held

Finalists chosen through tie-breakers.

Priyanka Surana and Riya Chandak emerged winners in the CMA National Online Business Quiz 2021 organised by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and The Hindu.

From nearly 10,000 participants, 263 were shortlisted and eight were chosen to participate in the finals. While Sanvedi Rane came second, Bhagyashri Taparia got the third place.

The preliminary round turned out to be edge-of-the-seat when six of the eight participants had the same score.

Quiz master Debasish Mitra, chairman, Board of Advanced Studies and Research, had to conduct four tie-breaker sessions to choose the four finalists. From “Who became the first woman chairperson of NASSCOM?” to “Who is known as the ‘oracle of Omaha’?”, the participants had to answer a host of questions. The finalists went through five rounds of questions from which the two winners were chosen, in a stiff competition.

Balwinder Singh, chairman, Training and Educational Facilities and Placement Committee of the ICAI, said such contests not only evaluate the knowledge of the participants but also help students learn within and beyond academics.

Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer of The Hindu, said there has been a tremendous response for the quiz. “We at The Hindu are always committed to education and also for furthering the cause of health, education and fitness. We are also planning to conduct a virtual marathon soon.”

The top four finalists will get 100% course fee waiver in the Board of Advanced Studies and Research’s forthcoming ‘Advanced Business Excel’ course.

H. Padmanabhan, former vice president of ICMAI; Debaprosanna Nandy, senior Director of ICAI; and Kaustuv Chatterji, senior deputy general manager of The Hindu, also spoke on the occasion.