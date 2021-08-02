CM Sarma asks Assam police to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP

Himanta Biswa Sarma said this was in response to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s desire to settle the border dispute amicably.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the State police to withdraw its FIR against Mizoram MP K. Vanlalvena for “ensuring peace along our borders”.

Mr .Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member, had after the death of six Assam policemen and a civilian in firing on a disputed stretch of the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26 had gone on record saying the Mizoram police should have “killed them all”.

Instructing the police early on Monday morning to withdraw the FIR against Mr. Vanlalvena, Dr. Sarma said it was in response to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga’s desire to settle the border dispute amicably.

“However, cases against the other accused police officers will be pursued,” he tweeted while asserting “Assam always wants to keep the spirit of the North East alive”.

Dr. Sarma also said the Assam and Nagaland police forces had begun withdrawing from the disputed areas of the border between the two States following a memorandum of understanding signed on July 31.

“This is one big step towards restoring peace on our borders,” he said.