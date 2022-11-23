Cloud over dues of Jet Airways subsidiary staff

November 23, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

There is no clarity yet on the dues owed to the almost 600 staff of JetLite, the wholly owned subsidiary of the debt-ridden Jet Airways.

This is despite the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal having ordered the new promoters of Jet Airways, the Jalan Kalrock consortium, to pay provident fund and gratuity to the airline’s employees.

“JetLite India Limited is not part of the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) as approved by the NCLT,” a spokersperson of JKC said in response to a query from The Hindu.

“Accordingly, we cannot comment on the present status of Jetlite, its employees or the assets owned by it.

Jet Airways had acquired Sahara Airlines in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary and christened it as JetLite. Sahara Airlines’ employees were now considered its “continued employees.”

The NCLT order of June 2021, which approved the JKC’s resolution plan paving the way for the revival of Jet Airways, however said that the JKC had proposed to offer 100% equity held by Jet Airways in JetLite to the financial creditors, and if that was not acceptable, the JKC would have to liquidate the airline as soon as possible.

Industry sources closely involved with Jet Airways’ insolvency process say that the creditors refused the JKC proposal, which implies that once a board for Jet Airways is constituted, comprising JKC and creditors, a call maybe taken on liquidating JetLite.

They explain that under the IBC law, a subsidiary is considered a “separate juristic person” and therefore insolvency against a principal company doesn’t automatically mean insolvency of its subsidiaries. However, a former Board member of JetLite asked how then could NCLT proceedings involve another subsidiary, Jet Privilege Private Limited, in which Jet Airways only owned 49.9% stake.

But with JKC and lenders hitting another stalemate after the former went to NCLAT earlier this week pleading that while it will pay the employees from its cash balance, the balance amount will have to come from the lenders, the concerns of JetLite employees are further pushed into oblivion.

Meanwhile, JetLite’s permit to operate commercial flights, Aircraft Operator’s Permit, is set to expire next month.

“”What happens then to the claims of 600 employees, including six months of salary, gratuity and PF. The resolution professional can’t wash his hands off this responsibility,” said Hariharan Narayan, former senior Vice President and a member of the Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association. The resolution professional, Mr. Ashish Chhawchharia, declined to comment on the issue.