CJI voices concern over violence, false cases against doctors

‘Pro-active measures to protect doctors from violence while doing their duty is the need of the hour’

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Saturday expressed deep concern over the rising number of attacks faced by doctors and medical professionals in the line of duty.

“I am extremely saddened to witness rising violence against doctors. Several false cases are being lodged against upright and hardworking doctors. They need a better and more secure working environment,” Chief Justice Ramana said at a book launch in the national capital.

The CJI said pro-active measures to protect doctors from violence while doing their duty was the need of the hour.

The CJI was releasing a comprehensive guide titled ‘Atlas of Breast Elastography and Ultrasound Guided Fine Needle Cytology’ co-authored by Dr. Colonel C.S. Pant and Dr. Vaneeta Kapur.

The CJI had last year condemned the brutal attacks on doctors, who had stood like a rock between the COVID-19 virus and thousands of emotionally and physically vulnerable patients confined to isolation in hospital wards during the pandemic.

The Chief Justice had asked why medical professionals were at the “receiving end for someone else’s failure”.

“It is saddening that our doctors are being brutally attacked while on duty. Why is it that the medical professionals are at the receiving end for someone else’s failure? Issues such as insufficient number of medical professionals, infrastructure, medicines, outdated technologies, and government not giving priority to medical sector are issues of immediate concern,” Chief Justice Ramana had said in another speech in July 2021.