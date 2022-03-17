CJI lauds UAE expats for sending aid in crores to flood-hit Kerala

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday lauded the expatriate community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sending aid worth crores to flood-hit Kerala, saying it showed their deep sense of fraternity.

He was was speaking at a reception hosted by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi. “I remember a few years back when the State of Kerala faced devastating floods, it was our brothers and sisters in the Gulf who were the first to send immediate relief in crores to help those in need,” the CJI saiid.

The CJI said he has raised with the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) various issues concerning Indians, especially those working blue-collar jobs, in the country.

“The Hon’ble Minister responded positively to my suggestions regarding expeditious execution of decrees/orders passed by the courts here in favour of Indians working here. I had the occasion to take up matters related to 175 pending extradition orders and 105 pending requests for exchange of prisoners... Similarly, issuance of notifications for implementation of bilateral treaties also figured in our meeting,” the CJI said. The CJI suggested that the Indian community could set up legal assistance centres to help expatriates get legal aid free of cost in the UAE.

Chief Justice Ramana also visited the Union Supreme Court of the UAE in Abu Dhabi at the invitation of Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, President (Chief Justice) of the UAE’s Federal Supreme Court. Supreme Court judge, Justice Hima Kohli, Judge, and Ambassador of India Sunjay Sudhir were present at the interaction that took place between the heads of India and UAE judiciary.