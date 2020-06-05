National

Civil services preliminary examination on October 4: UPSC

A view of the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi. File

A view of the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

It also said the personality test of the candidates selected through the last year’s civil services preliminary and mains will resume from July 20.

The civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Friday.

It also said the personality test of the candidates selected through the last year’s civil services preliminary and mains will resume from July 20.

This year’s preliminary test was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, but was deferred due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh told PTI that the announcement of fresh date for the civil services exam would allay apprehensions in some quarters of it being cancelled.

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages — preliminaries, mains and interview — by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 4:30:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/civil-services-preliminary-examination-on-october-4-upsc/article31757627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY