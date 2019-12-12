Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Opposition objects to advisory for TV channels

An advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to television channels on Wednesday, asking them to ensure that nothing that incites violence is telecast, has been objected to by the Opposition.

The advisory, coming in the wake of the violence in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, does not refer to it or to the protests. Signed by Ministry Director Amit Katoch, it states that from time to time, the Ministry had issued advisories asking the channels to adhere to the Programme and Advertising Codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

It asks channels to be cautious about any content which “is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation”.

Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’ Brien equated it with the 1975 Emergency. “Information and Broadcasting Ministry advisory to TV channels tantamount to media censorship. Stop intimidating the media. A second emergency,” he said in a tweet. Congress leader Pranav Jha said in a tweet, “By issuing this advisory, is the Government actually ordering the Media to not show protests against the #CAB ? After internet ban, this is Media ban. Repression at any cost. Condemnable to say the least”.

