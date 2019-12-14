National

Citizenship Act protest: Jamia postpones semester exams scheduled today

Students in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University protest against CAB on December 13, 2019 in New Delhi.

Students in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University protest against CAB on December 13, 2019 in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The students have called a university lockdown and had planned to boycott the exams

The Jamia Millia Islamia has postponed all semester exams scheduled on December 14 in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Act. “All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed,” a senior varsity official said.

Jamia students have called a university lock down on December 14 and had planned to boycott the exams to protest against the Citizenship Act and also against the Friday’s violence following clashes with police during their march.

