CISCE tells schools to start online teaching

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has written to all the schools affiliated to the board to start online and virtual teaching during the period of lockdown.

A letter by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the council, addressed to principals of affiliated schools, states that all academic work in the schools had been put on hold which was “a major concern for the council.”

There are more than 2500 schools affiliated to the CISCE across the country. On March 19, the Council decided to postpone the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations.

The communication lists a number of suggestions to utilise the lockdown period most productively, including “online learning and virtual classrooms.”

“The council is aware that many schools have put such systems into place. However, it is requested that the schools that have not yet started the practice should now use these progressive alternative measures. Besides, developing your own module, you may also use those which are already available in the public domain,” the letter states.

Pointing that that several free learning applications were available for various subjects, the Council suggests that schools take the help of Human Resource Development ministry’s SWAYAM –E learning portal for teacher and student enrichment activities.