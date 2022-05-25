Chinese visa scam | Enforcement Directorate registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

PTI May 25, 2022 12:54 IST

PTI May 25, 2022 12:54 IST

Karti Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money-laundering case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P. Chidambaram was the Home Minister, officials said on May 25. “The Federal Agency has filed its case under the criminal Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case,” they said. The case pertains to allegations of ₹50 lakh being paid as bribe to Karti and his close associate S. Bhaskar Raman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR had said. “The ED will probe the possible “proceeds of crime” that could have been generated due to the alleged illegal activity,” they said. “The accused will be questioned as part of the investigation,” they said. Karti Chidambaram has denied all allegations and said "if this is not harassment, not a witch hunt, then what is this."



