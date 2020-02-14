Chinese national thanks docs after discharge from isolation ward

A 31-year-old Chinese national who was placed under isolation at Pune’s Naidu Hospital for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has left a handwritten message for the doctors and nurses for their good work. He was isolated after he vomited mid-air in an Air India flight. He tested negative and was discharged on February 11 after the mandated 14-day period for isolation.

“It was all of a sudden that I was sent here. And I was quite nervous because of the facilities and language problems. However, everyone was very helpful in this special time for Chinese people,” he wrote. “It is an isolation facility but it does not feel so. So again, thanks everyone.”

Till Thursday, 43 people were placed under isolation in hospitals across the State. While 42 tested negative and had been discharged, one person remains at the Naidu hospital and his reports are awaited.

Of the 30,442 travellers screened at the international airport in Mumbai, 177 were from Maharashtra. The State health officials have completed the follow ups for 104 of the 177 people from Maharashtra while the remaining are being followed on the phone everyday. “Those who have any queries about COVID-19 can call on the State control room on 020-26127394,” a health official said.