Chinars return to iconic 'Char Chinari' island on Srinagar's Dal lake

Two trees were planted in the island

Two trees were planted in the island

Jinxed by vanishing mighty chinars, iconic island Char Chinari in the middle of the Dal lake in Srinagar, which became famous after the Bollywood song 'Accha To Hum Chalte' was shot there in the 1970s, has been brought to life again.

With J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pursuing the department of floriculture, on Monday two tall Chinar trees were planted on the picturesque island with Zabarwan hills in the backdrop. This will be for the second time in the past decade that Chinar trees, which otherwise survive for centuries, will be planted on the island.

Earlier, the 2014 floods left two mighty chinars damaged, denting its iconic view from the boulevard around the lake. The island, in fact, owes its name to Chinar trees, as Char Chinari means four Chinars.

The wilting Chinars had left the then J&K Governor N.N. Vohra, who showed keen interest to preserve the Dal lake, during his 10 years of tenure, worried and upset. Mr. Vohra had even ordered an inquiry into the drying up of the Chinars, which adds to the panoramic view of the lake.

The island caught the country's imagination in the 1970s when the famous Bollywood song 'Accha Tou hum Chalte Hai', starring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, was shot there for the movie 'Aan Milo Sajna'. Since, the island became meeting point for couples in the Valley, but it ended when militancy broke out in the 1990s, which was followed by wilting of Chinars too.

"The floriculture department will be maintaining a constant vigil on the Chinar trees' growth on the island," an official said.