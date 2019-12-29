Chief of Defence Staff can serve till 65, says government

The government has issued a gazette modifying the Service Rules of the Army, Navy and Air Force to enable the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and fixing the upper age limit at 65.

“They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette,” the gazette says.

The Centre amended the Army Rules 1954, Naval (Discipline and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 1965, Naval Ceremonial, Conditions of Service and Miscellaneous Regulations, 1963 and Air Force Regulations, 1964.

“The service regulations have been amended and not the Acts and it is the logical step after the Union Cabinet last week approved the creation of the post of CDS,” an Army officer said.

CDS tenure not fixed

However, the tenure of the CDS has not been fixed.

The service chiefs have a tenure of three years or 62 years of age whichever is earlier and it remains unchanged.

Last week, in anticipation of the announcement of the CDS, the Defence Ministry cancelled the handing over ceremony of the Baton of the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), to this week.

In the race

Outgoing Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, who is also in the race of the CDS, is set to superannuate on December 31.

The Union Cabinet had last week approved the creation of the post who will be a four-star General and will function as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister and also as the Permanent Chairman of the COSC.