Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 106 days

As he walked out of Tihar jail to a rousing welcome by Congress supporters on December 4 evening, former Union Minister P. Chidamabaram asserted that there is not a single charge against him.

“I cannot speak on the case and I will obey the orders but the fact is that after 106 days of incarceration, there is not a single charge against me,” Mr. Chidamabaram told reporters outside the Tihar jail.

Apart from a large gathering of party workers, Mr. Chidamabaram’s son and Lok Sabha member, Karti, along with a couple of Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu patiently waited for the former Union Finance Minister to come out.

Mr. Chidamabaram then called on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence to offer his gratitude for visiting him in Tihar jail along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“I am very happy that he is coming home. It’s been a long 106 days, an unwarranted pretrial remand. I am glad that the Supreme Court has given relief,” Mr. Karti Chidambaram told The Hindu.

He also added that his father, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha member, would be in Parliament on December 5.

Earlier in the day, soon after the Supreme Court gave relief, the party's official handle tweeted: “Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate”.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too took to twitter to express support to his senior party colleague.

“Mr P Chidambaram’s 106 day incarceration was vengeful & vindictive. I'm glad that the SC has granted him bail. I'm confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mr. Chidamabaram is an asset for his party. “The way Delhi Police scaled the walls of his House, who has been the former Home Minister, it is as if he was a relative of Osama Bin Laden,” he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was circumspect when he said that justice delayed is justice denied. “The bail should have been granted much earlier,” he said.

Senior lawyer and party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued in the Supreme Court earlier, said the court order is “balanced, nuanced and comprehensive”.