GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The victim has been identified as head constable Ram Ashish Yadav of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s 19th battalion

February 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on February 25 killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went off in the State’s Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. near Bechapal Padampara village under Mirture Mirtur police station limits in the Maoist-hit district when a team of CAF was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

The operation was launched from Bechapal police camp towards Kutulpara village, he said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the area near the camp, head constable Ram Ashish Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, resulting in his death, he said.

The body of the martyred personnel was shifted to Mirtur, the official said, adding that a search operation was under way in the area.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / explosion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.