Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. biggest donor for AIADMK in electoral bonds

The party also received ₹1 crore from the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and ₹5 lakh from an individual Gopal Srinivasan of Chennai

March 18, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK had received ₹6.05 crore through the electoral bond route, with the majority of the contributions coming from Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (The Directors of India Cements Ltd.). All these funds through electoral bonds were received between April 2, and April 4, 2019, in two days. The party did not receive any electoral bonds in subsequent years.

The CSK Cricket Ltd. had donated ₹5 crore in all.

The party received ₹1 crore from the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and ₹5 lakh from an individual Gopal Srinivasan of Chennai, according to the information shared by it with the Secretary of the Election Commission India’s Election Expenditure Division.

Incidentally, the party had submitted the same information twice once in 2019 by O. Panneerselvam its then coordinator (since expelled) and again in 2023 by its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.