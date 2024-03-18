Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. biggest donor for AIADMK in electoral bonds

March 18, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - Chennai

The AIADMK had received ₹6.05 crore through the electoral bond route, with the majority of the contributions coming from Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (The Directors of India Cements Ltd.). All these funds through electoral bonds were received between April 2, and April 4, 2019, in two days. The party did not receive any electoral bonds in subsequent years.

The CSK Cricket Ltd. had donated ₹5 crore in all.

The party received ₹1 crore from the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and ₹5 lakh from an individual Gopal Srinivasan of Chennai, according to the information shared by it with the Secretary of the Election Commission India’s Election Expenditure Division.

Incidentally, the party had submitted the same information twice once in 2019 by O. Panneerselvam its then coordinator (since expelled) and again in 2023 by its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.