Chargesheet filed against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife over extortion

Updated - May 16, 2024 09:16 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. File photo

Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet against Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, in a money laundering case linked to alleged multi-crore extortion against the couple.

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Lucknow took cognisance of the complaint, ED said in a statement.

It had in December 2021 attached properties worth ₹8.14 crore of the couple, including a plot and bank balance of ₹1.28 crore in 10 accounts of Ahmad and one account of Parveen

