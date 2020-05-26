Centre’s lockdown strategy has failed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 26 said the four phases of nationwide lockdown have “failed” and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

Addressing a press conference, he asked the central government to clarify its strategy on opening up of India and supporting the migrants and the States.

“What is the central government’s plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country,” he asked.

“The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected,” he said, adding that it is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns have failed in India.

He said India was the only country in the world to have relaxed the lockdown when the virus was still “exponentially rising”.