Centre’s initiatives have emboldened women to report crimes, says Smriti Irani

March 26, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on March 26 slammed Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh over his comments criticising the performance of the Centre on women-related issues.

In a series of posts on X, Ms. Irani cited the achievements of her government and said the Congress leader “glosses over NCRB [National Crime Records Bureau] data, blatantly ignoring the initiatives of the Modi government, which have emboldened women to boldly report crimes”.

"𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞."



In a blatant and somewhat pitiful attempt to curry favour with the perpetual heir apparent, a certain courtier has unwittingly exposed his… — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani) March 25, 2024 The national looters, alongside their blind followers, have conveniently discovered a newfound affection for Anganwadi workers, blatantly ignoring the undeniable fact that courtiers' "concern" is nothing but a sham. Oblivious to or deliberately ignoring reality, they fail to… — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani) March 25, 2024 After enduring significant time correcting the courtier and his master's erroneous beliefs, it's time to shatter their final, misguided notion about women in the labour force.



The 2022-23 PLFS Report is not just a statistic; it's a testament to the relentless ascent of Indian… — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani) March 25, 2024

Hollow slogan: Cong.

On Monday, Mr. Ramesh listed the “massive failures” of the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the last 10 years, and said a new era of women’s safety, prosperity, and development will begin when a Congress government “takes charge in June”. He claimed that the Modi government’s slogans of “nari shakti” remain empty words without real action, and the WCD Ministry had seen only “incompetence, apathy, and an anti-women mindset”.

Lashing out at the Congress leader’s criticism, Ms. Irani dubbed Jairam Ramesh the “courtier” of the Gandhis. “For far too long, the dynastic rulers masquerading as the rightful heirs of India have plundered its wealth. Even after their downfall, their courtiers continue to distort facts, manipulating figures to undermine the BJP government’s efforts for women’s welfare.”

In a long thread on X, she highlighted the work done by her Ministry. “The inept courtier glosses over NCRB data, blatantly ignoring the initiatives of the Modi government, which have emboldened women to boldly report crimes, while simultaneously spearheading vigorous efforts to combat crime against women,” she said.

The Union Minister said that while the Congress leader acknowledges the UPA’s establishment of the Nirbhaya Fund [for women’s safety], he conveniently omits the glaring fact that not a single rupee was deployed from this fund until 2014.

“Post-2014, under the Modi regime, a total of 40 projects have been rolled out across the nation through the Nirbhaya Fund. As of FY 2023-24, a total sum of ₹7,212.85 crore has been allocated, of which 75 per cent has already been utilised on initiatives implemented by the Central and State governments,” she added.