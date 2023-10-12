HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre upgrades security cover of EAM Jaishankar

The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take the charge of his security.

October 12, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The security cover of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been upgraded from the 'Y' category to 'Z', official sources said on Thursday.

The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take the charge of his security, currently provided by the Delhi Police, they said.

Mr. Jaishankar, 68, was being guarded by an armed team of the Delhi Police under the 'Y' category security cover.

He will now be protected by the CRPF under the larger 'Z' category security cover which entails about 14-15 armed commandos moving with him round the clock in shifts across the country, the sources said.

The CRPF's VIP security cover has 176-odd protectees at present, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Related Topics

ministers (government)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.