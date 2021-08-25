Centre to launch online hackathon

It is open to those who can offer technology solutions to address the challenges faced by intelligence agencies

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), in coordination with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will launch an online hackathon “Manthan 2021” on Thursday, for identification of innovative concepts and technology solutions to address the challenges faced by intelligence agencies.

BPR&D Director-General V.S.K. Kaumudi and AICTE Chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will launch the programme, following which the applicants can register themselves for the event through its official website manthan.mic.gov.in.

Manthan 2021 will be held in two phases. In the first phase, the participants will submit their concepts against the problem statements which they want to solve on the portal. The ideas will be evaluated by a group of experts and only the innovative ideas will be selected for the second round scheduled from November 28.

“During this 36-hour online hackathon, scheduled from November 28 to December 1, 2021, the selected youth from education institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to offer strong, safe and effective technology solutions using their technical expertise and innovative skills. Total prize money worth ₹40 lakh will be given to the winning teams,” said a government release.

The participants will have to develop digital solutions under six themes for 20 different challenge statements mentioned in the website, using new technologies like artificial intelligence, deep learning, augmented reality and machine learning.