Centre subverting democracy in Delhi, J&K: Farooq

NC leader also urges govt. for dialogue with farmers

National Conference leader Dr. Farooq Abdullah made an impassioned speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, warning the government of not just the perils of pushing farmers groups too hard on the contentious farm laws but also what he termed as attempts to subvert democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by influencing the process of elections of District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons via bureaucratic and police pressure.

Speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address to both Houses of Parliament, Dr Abdullah said while the actual process of polls for the District Development Councils (DDC) in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carried out fairly and concluded in December, the task of electing chairpersons to these bodies was being subverted by officials under some kind of instructions.

“The DDC polls were conducted fairly but now your district collectors and officials are pressurising people to elect other chairpersons,” he said.

Dr Abdullah’s party, the National Conference won a large number of seats as part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and was expecting to head many DDCs especially in the Valley. However, the newly formed Apni Party, considered close to Delhi, has won Srinagar and these processes are raising comment.

The National Conference leader warned that efforts to subvert democracy never have a good effect.

“Do not snatch the mandate. Many years ago another mandate was stolen from the NC, and the replacement government didn’t last two years and created much ill feeling among the people,” he said.

Taking the point further, he also advocated passionately for farmers unions protesting contentious agriculture reform laws. “These laws are not set in stone by God; talk to the farmers, do not stand on prestige,” he urged the government.

He said that what was happening with the farmers was reminiscent of what happened with Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was read down and 35A removed.

“You could have taken us into confidence. Our party lost 1,500 people defending the Tricolor and now you are calling us Pakistani and Chinese agents! I am a Muslim and I am an Indian Muslim,” Dr Abdullah declared. He asked for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “you broke the State that was the crown of India into two just to show Muslims their place.”

He also asked that constant criticism of past prime ministers by BJP leaders was not the tradition of India.

“My father was imprisoned by Pandit Nehru but they never had bitterness, they wept when they met each other,” he added. “I appeal with folded hands therefore, do not be arrogant and talk to the farmers.”