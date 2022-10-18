Centre shuts down MDMA formed to probe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 12:37 IST

The order to disband the MDMA, which was functioning as part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was issued in May.

Rajiv Gandhi minutes before his assassination at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Dhanu, the suicide bomber from LTTE, is seen at the extreme left, waiting to approach him. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives.

The Central government has closed the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) which was constituted about 24 years ago to investigate the larger conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The order to disband the MDMA, which was functioning as part of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was issued in May. Also read: Rajiv Gandhi case convicts are just arrows, MDMA is finding out the bows, Centre tells HC In 1998, the MDMA was established for a period of two years on the M.C. Jain Commission's recommendation to probe the wider conspiracy behind the assassination by a LTTE suicide bomber at a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. However, it was being given annual extensions. Over a period of time, the unit had sent about two dozen Letters Rogatory to several countries, including Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, seeking information. Responses to most of the letters had been received. However, there were no significant inputs. As the MDMA has now been disbanded, the pending Letters Rogatory would be pursued by the CBI.



