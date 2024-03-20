Centre seeks report from Punjab government on alleged violation of IVF age limit by Sidhu Moosewala’s parents

March 20, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought a report from the Government of Punjab on the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment availed by the late Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur.

The notice said: “Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years.”

Charan Kaur (58) and Balkaur Sidhu (60) lost their only child, Sidhu Moosewala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, in May 2022 when he was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. The late singer’s mother earlier this month gave birth to a baby boy, the news of which was shared by his father in a post on social media platform Instagram.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala), Akal Purakh has placed Shubh’s younger brother in his cradle,” Mr. Sidhu wrote, posing with the newborn.

While the Centre has sought a report on the assisted pregnancy, the birth has also sparked a debate on whether an age limit should be implemented in such cases as people are living longer and have better medical facilities to ensure a good quality of life.

Archana Dhawan Bajaj, IVF expert, said that the age group of 25-35 years is the best time to conceive with 50-years being a reasonable age limit. “Ageing brings along various ailments, including blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases, and the child must have reasonable parental support time,’’ Dr. Bajaj explained.

The debate is both medical and ethical, said Shelli Singh, senior gynaecologist, La femme and Rosewalk Hospital, Delhi. She added that while the age limit is reasonable, there are some exceptions as it is believed that every woman has the reproductive right to become a mother.

“In case a woman wishes to avail of ART services beyond this age, she must have a detailed medical and physical examination, including verification of good mental health. The couple must have insurance for the unborn child, and also clear-cut guidelines as to who will be the legal guardian of the child in case they die and are thus unable to take care of the child,’’ Dr. Singh said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Infertility affects millions of people, and has an impact on their families and communities. Estimates suggest that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime. It is also maintained that every human being has a right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. Individuals and couples have the right to decide the number, timing, and spacing of their children.

“Infertility can negate the realization of these essential human rights. Addressing infertility is therefore an important part of realizing the right of individuals and couples to found a family,’’ the WHO states.