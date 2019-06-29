National

Centre releases action plan on higher education

more-in

Focus also on employability, addressing inequalities of access, and revamping governance and funding mechanisms

The Centre has released a five-year vision and action plan to transform higher education by doubling enrolment and employability, addressing inequalities of access, and revamping governance and funding mechanisms.

As The Hindu reported last month, the Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme (EQUIP) is likely to involve investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next five years, much of which will have to be raised from the market.

It was drafted by 80 experts in 10 teams headed by eminent academicians, scientists and industrialists over the last two months and was submitted to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.

The plan has suggested more than 50 initiatives with timelines, implementation methods and funding requirements, with quality and access as its major goals. After further consultation within the Ministry, the plan will be submitted for Cabinet approval, an official statement said.

Comments
Related Topics National
economics (education)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2019 8:44:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-releases-action-plan-on-higher-education/article28218945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story