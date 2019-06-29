Centre releases action plan on higher education

The Centre has released a five-year vision and action plan to transform higher education by doubling enrolment and employability, addressing inequalities of access, and revamping governance and funding mechanisms.

As The Hindu reported last month, the Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme (EQUIP) is likely to involve investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore over the next five years, much of which will have to be raised from the market.

It was drafted by 80 experts in 10 teams headed by eminent academicians, scientists and industrialists over the last two months and was submitted to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.

The plan has suggested more than 50 initiatives with timelines, implementation methods and funding requirements, with quality and access as its major goals. After further consultation within the Ministry, the plan will be submitted for Cabinet approval, an official statement said.