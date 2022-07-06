Centre plans series of events ahead of Independence Day

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be the next big initiative under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Exhibitions on moving trains, a motorcycle ride till Kargil, a cricket match between teams from India and rest of the world, and the launch of a campaign for all households to hoist the Tricolour will be rolled out in the month leading up to Independence Day, according to the Culture Ministry’s programme.

Under ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM), the commemoration of 75 years of Independence, the government will be holding exhibitions on trains along with the Indian Railways titled “Azaadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations” and Kargil Vijay Divas in July, when a motorcycle ride organised by the Defence Ministry will reach Tiger Hill. In August, birth anniversary of Pingalli Venkayya, who designed the national flag, will be observed, and a “world cricket match” will be played, according to the programme.

As a part of the commemoration, a collection of revolutionary poetry that was banned by the British and a repository of unsung heroes has been compiled on the AKAM website. A Culture Ministry official said the plans for observing August 14 as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, as announced by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on August 14, 2021, were yet to be finalised, but added that the day would be observed as such this year.

In a written statement, Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said over 47,000 events had been organised in the past 15 months as a part of the two-year AKAM celebration. The statement also said: “From commemorating unsung heroes of freedom struggle to celebrating India’s achievements across spheres through Dhara: an ode to Indian knowledge systems, from documenting local history via digital district repository to celebrating youthful India’s literary contributions, from spotlighting different states and their contribution to the freedom struggle to poetry based on banned literature Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims to connect people to their past and inspire them to participate in the progress map of the country as we make our way through Amrit Kaal (period of 25 years from 2022-2047).”

Mr. Mohan added that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be the next big initiative under AKAM. “We encourage everyone to display the flag at home on August 15 and mark their commitment to nation building,” he said.