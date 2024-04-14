Centre orders probe into foreigners receiving organs in India 

April 14, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated April 15, 2024 02:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Union government has ordered an investigation into organ transplants involving foreign nationals in India.

Worried over the surge in the number of organ transplants linked to foreigners in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare called for close monitoring of such transplants by authorities of States and Union Territories concerned and action on the hospitals found to be violating the rules.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Health Department told The Hindu on Sunday that the Centre had expressed concern over reports of “commercial dealings” in organs being transplanted on foreigners. Data in the registry of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) revealed the substantial increase in foreign nationals getting organs through private hospitals.

Taking into account the seriousness of the issue, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel wrote to Director of Medical Education/Director of Health Services of all States/Union Territories to direct the appropriate authority appointed under the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, to investigate transplants in respect of foreign nationals in the State. He also called for action on complaints or any breach of any provision of the Act or any of the rules made thereunder.

‘Ensure unique ID’

Dr. Goel urged the health authorities to ensure that a unique NOTTO-ID for both the donor and recipient of organs is generated by the hospital concerned in all cases of organ transplants. The States and U.T.s were told to devise a system of regular inspection of the registered transplant/retrieval hospitals to ensure on-site monitoring of their activities, quality of transplantation, post operative follow-up of donor and recipient, and outcomes of transplantation.

In case any violation under the THOTA was made out, the authorities were told to take appropriate action, including suspension of registration for performing organ transplants, of the hospitals involved in illegal activities.

Data unavailable

Pointing out that despite the Union Heath Ministry writing letters to States time and again for sharing of data related to organ donation and transplantation with NOTTO, complete data were still not being received, the DGHS underscored the need to ensure regular collection and sharing of data of all transplant cases, including those of foreigners, with NOTTO on monthly basis.

Requesting prompt action on the issue, Dr. Goel called for action taken report from the States and U.T.s within a fortnight.

To prevent commercial dealings in organ transplants, the Health Ministry issued an alert to the Ministry of External Affairs in February this year about many foreign nationals coming to India for organ transplants and possibility of violations of visa rules.

On June 12, 2018, The Hindu had published the report titled, “In Chennai, the hearts beat for foreigners”, exposing alleged irregularities in the allocation of organs to foreign nationals bypassing Indian patients battling end-stage organ failure and on registered waiting list.

Weeks later, NOTTO revised the guidelines of organ allocation making it difficult for foreigners to get organs from donors or braindead patients. After the new guidelines came into force, the number of Indian patients getting life-saving organs went up by 56% compared to the previous years as per the data shared by Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu.