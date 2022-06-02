Centre notifies appointment of eight new HC judges, six transferred

Advocate made additional judge of J&K HC four years after SC Collegium had recommended his name

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Four years after the Supreme Court Collegium first recommended his name, the Union Law Ministry on Wednesday notified the appointment of advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

Advocate Nargal was first recommended by the Collegium in 2018. It was one of the oldest recommendations that was pending with the government. The Collegium reiterated its recommendation in 2021.

The Law Ministry's notification also mentioned the appointment of seven judicial officers from Bihar as judges of the Patna High Court and the elevation of four additional judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

The Ministry also notified the transfer of six judges across different High Courts.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Orissa High Court has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Subhasis Talaptra of the Tripura High Court has been transferred to the Orissa High Court.

While Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been sent to the Bombay High Court, Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the Manipur High Court has been sent to the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been transferred to the Delhi High Court.

The additional judges of the Kerala High Court who have been elevated are Justices Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Karunakaran Babu and Dr Kauser Edappagath.

The judicial officers elevated as judges of the Patna High Court are Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta, Chandra Prakash Singh and Chandra Shekhar Jha.