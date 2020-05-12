Centre makes key appointments at additional secretary level

The Centre on Tuesday made several key appointments at additional secretary level in the central administration. Accordingly, Gujarat cadre IAS officer K. Srinivas has been appointed as Establishment Officer (EO) in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Mr Srinivas is currently in the DoPT as additional secretary and in Gujarat, he was Personnel Secretary when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister. He was also in charge of PM Modi’s per project Statue of Unity from the beginning till the giant statue was built over River Narmada in South Gujarat.

The latest appointments include officers belonging to 1989 to 1992 batch of IAS and Several officers have been drawn from their respective state cadres and posted in crucial positions in the central administration.

Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS Anurag Jain has been made Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shiv Das Meena as Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board, Manoj Ahuja as chairman, CBSE, S Kishore as additional secretary in the department of Commerce, Rakesh Sarwal as Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog and Devendra Kumar Singh as additional secretary and development commissioner in MSME.

Other officers include Arti Ahuja as additional secretary in the department of health and family welfare, Alok Kumar as additional secretary, cabinet secretariat, Nivedita Shukla Varma as additional secretary, department of defence, V Vidyavathi as Director General of Archeological Survey of India.

Arti Ahuja and Alok Kumar belong to 1990 batch while Nivedita and Vidyavathi are from 1991 batch.

From 1992 batch, Rajendra Kumar has been made DG of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Rajesh Ranjan as additional secretary, Department of higher education.

A 1986 batch IAS and special secretary Sanjeeva Kumar has been made full fledged secretary, department of border management in the ministry of Home Affairs.

Similarly, Vasudha Mishra from 1987 batch has been made Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).