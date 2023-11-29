HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre lists four Jammu and Kashmir Bills, and three criminal law Bills for passage in the winter session of Parliament

The J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill seeks to nominate two members from the ‘Kashmiri migrants’ community as MLAs of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, one of whom will be a woman

November 29, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha. File.

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government has listed the four Bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, including one pertaining to the reservation of Assembly seats for “Kashmiri migrants”, to be taken up for discussion in the winter session of Parliament commencing on December 4.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 26 but were not taken up for discussion or passage in the monsoon session.

Also read | Rajya Sabha members asked not to publicise notices until admitted

The J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill seeks to nominate two members from the “Kashmiri migrants” community, who “migrated” when militancy was at its peak in the 1989-90, as Members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. One of the members will be a woman.

It also proposes to nominate one member from “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” from among the people who were displaced in the 1947-48, 1965, and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. The Bill aims “to preserve their political rights” and “overall social and economic development”.

Apart from this, the three new criminal codes — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively — have also been listed to be taken up for passage in the upcoming session. The Bills were introduced on August 11 in Parliament and were referred for examination to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which submitted its report in November.

Related stories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.