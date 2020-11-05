Centre launches ‘Nurturing Neighborhoods Challenge’

It is aimed at helping cities improve urban infrastructure for children, families

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry on Wednesday launched a challenge for cities to develop and implement initiatives to improve the quality of life of young children, caregivers and families.

HUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched the ‘Nurturing Neighborhoods Challenge’ which will be open for the 100 Smart Cities, cities with population of more than 5 lakh and State/Union Territory capitals, a Ministry statement said.

The three-year challenge will help cities to “re-imagine parks and open spaces; improve access to early childhood facilities; adapt public spaces with early childhood-oriented amenities; and create accessible, safe, walkable streets for young children and families”, the statement said.

“Families are challenged by inadequate public transport, as well as food, healthcare and childcare deserts. Thoughtful urban planning and design can play a major role in addressing such challenges and in giving children a good start in life,” Mr. Puri said.