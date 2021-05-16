Centre justifies move to export COVID-19 vaccine in Supreme Court

The affidavit highlights the need for “adequate manpower” and “sufficient infrastructure” to “cope” with the immunisation drive.

Export of vaccines and staggered immunisation were done to avoid disproportionality between the production of COVID-19 vaccines and the country’s “available” health infrastructure and manpower. Simultaneous vaccination without priority classification would have led to “commotion”, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

This is part of an affidavit filed by the Union Health Ministry in the Supreme Court on March 11, 2021. The document sheds light into the much criticised-move to export COVID-19 vaccines.

The affidavit highlights the need for “adequate manpower” and “sufficient infrastructure” to “cope” with the immunisation drive. The document indicates that the available health infrastructure and manpower may not match up.

“To illustrate, having received one crore vaccine doses for a particular State or city, the vaccine drive would need sufficient number of medical staff who can administer the vaccines and infrastructure like hospitals, primary health centres, etc… It is needless to mention that manufacturing of vaccine would not be proportionate to the available manpower and infrastructure facilities in the country,” the government justified.

Even if such infrastructure was available, the Centre said, “simultaneous vaccine without priority classification would lead to commotion”.

“Under the circumstances, the produced vaccine, which is beyond manpower and infrastructure facilities available, is exported,” the government explained.

The “entire globe is a unit” during a pandemic, the Centre gave another reason, countering criticism about exporting vaccines before fully inoculating its own citizens. The government said it was not possible to take a country or State-specific approach.

‘Breaking the transmission chain’

It was necessary to protect the high-risk population in other countries to “break the chain of transmission” and “minimise chances of import of COVID-19 cases to India”.

“India is not immune to the pandemic till the world at large has contained the disease,” the Centre argued.

It said the export was “limited” and done giving “highest priority to domestic needs”.

West Bengal affidavit

But a West Bengal government affidavit, filed a month after the Centre’s March 11 one, portrays a different reality about the vaccination campaign.

“Currently, only 1.54% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated and only around 8.4% of the population has received one dose of the vaccine,” West Bengal told the Supreme Court on April 29.

It said if India wanted to cover at least 80% of its eligible population, i.e., 80% of the population above 18 years of age by the end of this year, then it must increase its vaccination rate by about 100 million doses/month.

“At the current rate of vaccination, which is about 2.2 million doses administered per day, only 30% of the eligible population will be vaccinated fully by the end of this year. Therefore, the immediate singular objective of the Government of India ought to be to take drastic steps to achieve universal coverage at the earliest,” the Mamata Banerjee government said.

Terming vaccine as a “public good”, West Bengal said even “a single person deprived of vaccination would be to the collective detriment of a large section of society”.