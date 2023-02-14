HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre has plans to include 21 more airports under Krishi Udan: Jyotiraditya Scindia

February 14, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Indore

PTI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. File photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, said the Krishi Udan scheme has been a huge success and the central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under this.

"At least 31 airports are under the Krishi Udan. We are speaking with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to include another 21 airports under Krishi Udan," Mr. Scindia told reporters while briefing about the second day deliberations of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting held here.

He said Krishi Udan, a special flight meant for quick transportation of agricultural produce, has been a huge success.

Citing examples, he said lemon, jackfruit and grapes grown in the North East are transported not only to other parts of the country but also to other nations like Germany, London, Singapore and the Philippines.

On day two of the first meeting of the G20 Agriculture Deputies, delegates will continue deliberations on four key priority areas: food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach; inclusive agriculture value-chain and food supply system; and digitisation of agriculture transformation.

On the last day of the event on February 15, the delegates will deliberate on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group.

Related Topics

agriculture / air transport / green infrastrucutre

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.