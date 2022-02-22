Centre extends scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19

Its earlier validity was till Dec. 31, 2021

In this picture taken on May 11, 2021, twin sisters Tripti and Pari, who lost both their parents due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, play with their toys at a relative’s home in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Tuesday that the PM CARES scheme for children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till February 28, 2022.

The scheme was earlier valid till December 31, 2021.

The scheme covers all children who have lost both parents, the lone surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parent or parents, due to COVID-19 after March 11, 2020.

To avail the scheme, a child should not have turned 18 on the date of death of his or her parents.

The scheme announced on May 29, 2021, provides gap funding for education and health and a monthly stipend from the age of 18 years, apart from a lump sum amount of ₹10 lakh when a beneficiary turns 23 years old.

Till January 31, 2022, the government had received 6,624 applications, out of which 3,855 had been approved. Applications can be submitted at https://pmcaresforchildren.in.