Centre extends AFSPA in three districts, three police stations of Arunachal Pradesh for six months

March 28, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 28 extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in three districts — Tirap, Changlang and Longding — and in the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh along the Assam border for another six months, declaring them as ‘disturbed areas’ with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

“Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed areas’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” reads a fresh notification issued by the MHA. The step has been taken after review of the security of these districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Central Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), declared Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, as ‘disturbed areas’ for six months from October 1, 2023.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, and enter or search premises without a warrant, along with some other actions.

(With inputs from ANI)