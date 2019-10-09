Centre extends Aadhaar seeding date for PM-Kisan scheme to November 30

The government on Wednesday extended Aadhaar seeding date to avail ₹6,000 benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme till November 30.
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Cabinet has decided to relax till 30th November 2019, the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after 1st August, 2019,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told media after the meeting.
The date has been extended to help farmers ahead of rabi (winter) sowing, he said.
The minister said over 7 crore farmers have already benefited under the PM-Kisan scheme, under which ₹6,000 is being provided to each farmer in three equal installments.
