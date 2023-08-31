Centre calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22

August 31, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The Central Government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on August 31.

There is no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

“Special Session of Parliament [13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha] is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he said on X.

Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/b3PIRngpOs — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 31, 2023