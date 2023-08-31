HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22

No official word on the agenda of the Parliament session

August 31, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Centre has convened a special session of Parliament for five days.

Centre has convened a special session of Parliament for five days. | Photo Credit: X/@JoshiPralhad

The Central Government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on August 31.

There is no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

“Special Session of Parliament [13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha] is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he said on X.

Related Topics

national politics / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.