Centre approves projects for minority cultural studies in Indian universities

March 15, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on March 14 approved multiple projects for minority religious and cultural studies in universities across India.

A communique from the Ministry said that the approvals were done in the spirit of ‘Virasat Se Vikas’ (progress through heritage) and ‘Virasat Se Samvardhan’ (prosperity through heritage) and is inspired by ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) of Prime Minister Modi. The five pledges are moving forward with a bigger resolve of a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of our legacy and heritage, strengthen the country’s unity and duties of citizens towards the nation.

For Centre of Gurumukhi script at Khalsa college in the University of Delhi, a fund of ₹25 crore was approved. The same has been done focusing on the increasing demand and need for reviving the Gurumukhi language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority, said the Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced studies in Buddhist Studies’ at the University at an estimated cost of approximately ₹35 crore under its scheme viz. Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and ‘Buddhist Development Plan’.

Funds of ₹40 crore were released for Centre of Jain Manuscriptology at Gujarat University. This Centre aims at academic support for development of apabhramsha and Prakrit language of Jainism in the University. It will facilitate collaboration between the university and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India in the field of Jain studies.

The Ministry has also approved a project for Infrastructural Development at the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore for strengthening infrastructural development pertaining to Buddhist development, academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts etc., of Buddhist population. The objective is to develop the CIHCS into a knowledge partner with respect to the matters relating to the Buddhist Development Plan in the Himalayan and north-eastern India.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved financial assistance of ₹25 crores for the establishment of a Centre for Jain Studies in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s Indore Campus. The project strives primarily for preservation and conservation of Jain culture through digitisation of Jain manuscripts, widespread knowledge sharing of Jain traditions, customs and promoting inter-disciplinary research on Jain literature.