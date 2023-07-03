Centre announces scheme for minor rape victims

July 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - New Delhi:

Recognising the trauma faced by minor rape victims, the government has decided to provide medical, financial and infrastructural support to victims in cases where the sexual assault results in pregnancies.

The special scheme, announced by the Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday, would operate under the aegis of the Nirbhaya Fund and an amount of ₹74.1 crore has been allocated for the same.

“We have additionally leveraged the administrative structure of Mission Vatsalya in collaboration with State governments and Child Care institutions [CCIs] to actualise this support to minor victims,” Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said.

Mission Vatsalya, launched in 2021, is focused on the protection and welfare of children.

The government had already accelerated access to justice for minor victims of rape by establishing 415 POCSO fast track courts in the country. This additional support would be available at the level of CCIs up to the age of 18 and thereafter up to the age of 23 years in aftercare facilities, Ms. Irani said.

In the year 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau reported 51,863 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Out of these, 64% cases were reported under Section 3 and 5 (penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault respectively).

A further analysis of the data shows that 99% of the cases were committed against girls. In many of these cases, girls become pregnant and bear several physical and mental health concerns, which are further aggravated when they are disowned or abandoned by their own families or are orphans, sources in the WCD Ministry said.

Under one roof

The new scheme aims to provide integrated support and assistance to girl child victims under one roof, facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services, including access to education, police assistance, and health care, including maternity, neo-natal and infant care, psychological and legal support.

It will also provide insurance cover for the minor girl victim and her new-born under one roof to enable access to justice and rehabilitation.

Any girl who is below 18 years of age and is a victim of rape as per the provisions of the POCSO Act and has become pregnant due to such assault or rape would be covered under the scheme. Such a victim should either be an orphan or have been abandoned by the family.

As per the rules, it is not mandatory for the victim to have a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) for availing the benefits under the scheme.