Centre announces directive for telecom service providers

The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector mandating telecom service providers to procure equipment from sources designated to be “trusted”, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.
“In order to maintain the integrity of the supply chain security, the government will declare a list of trusted sources/products for the benefit of telecom service providers,” Mr. Prasad said.
He said the National Cyber Security Coordinator as the designated authority would devise the methodology for the process. The designated authority would make a determination based on the recommendations of a National Security Committee on Telecommunication, which would be headed by the Deputy National Security Advisor and include two representatives of industry and an independent expert, apart from officials from the Departments and Ministries concerned.
Mr. Prasad added that a list of sources from which no procurement can be done may also be created. This directive does not envisage mandatory replacement of equipment already inducted and also does not affect annual maintenance contracts and planned updates, he said. Those meeting criteria of the Department of Telecommunications’ preferential market access scheme would be designated “India trusted sources”, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath