Air Force to conduct flypast on May 3 to salute COVID-19 warriors

In a press conference on Friday evening, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat on May 3. It will include both transport & fighter aircraft.
The exercise is part of efforts to express gratitude to all COVID-19 warriors, he said.
He was accompanied by the three serving military chiefs -- Chief of the Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria.
