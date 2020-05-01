National

Air Force to conduct flypast on May 3 to salute COVID-19 warriors

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. | File

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the updates from the press conference

In a press conference on Friday evening, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Air Force will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat on May 3. It will include both transport & fighter aircraft.

The exercise is part of efforts to express gratitude to all COVID-19 warriors, he said.

He was accompanied by the three serving military chiefs -- Chief of the Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Indian Air Force chief R.K.S. Bhadauria.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

This story is being updated periodically
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 6:20:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cds-three-service-chiefs-to-hold-join-press-meet-at-6-pm/article31482258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY