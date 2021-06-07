CBSE schools told to finish internal, practical assessments online by June 28

CBSE panel is deliberating on how to determine Class 12 results in lieu of cancelled board exams

Schools which have pending internal and practical assessments for Class 12 must complete them through online mode only and submit the marks by June 28, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a notification on Monday.

This comes as a CBSE panel is deliberating on how to determine Class 12 results in lieu of the cancelled board examinations.

“It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the pandemic. Thus the schools with pending Practicals/Internal Assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by 28.08.2021,” said the notification issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.

For practical examinations of project evaluations, the CBSE had appointed an external examiner who would decide on a date and conduct online viva voces. For internal assessment, the subject teacher concerned would test students based on the instructions provided by the CBSE. The policy for conducting such assessments for private candidates would be issued soon, said Dr. Bhardwaj.

Examiners were warned to “keep in mind that the marks allotted should not bunch towards the maximum marks which is highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students”.

Dr. Bhardwaj is a part of the 12-member panel set up by the CBSE last week to decide what objective criteria to use to determine Class 12 results after the exams were cancelled. One of the options being considered is using the marks from internal assessments, unit tests, project and practical work that students had received through the year to determine their final results.