CBSE, ICSE cancel pending Class X, Class XII exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education and Union government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that board examinations for Class X and XII will be cancelled in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations were scheduled to be held between July 1 and 15.

The Class XII students can opt for assessment scheme to be notified by CBSE shortly or they can opt to appear in exams when conditions become conducive, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Supreme Court Bench.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had conveyed their inability to conduct CBSE exams.

CBSE will conduct exam when condition becomes conducive, Mr. Mehta told the Bench. When asked who will decide if the condition is conducive, he replied Central government will decide.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) also agreed with the government's decision to cancel remaining exams. The Bombay High Court had raised concerns over the conduct of the exams in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases and deaths. It asked the ICSE authorities to make their stand clear on the exams.

A bunch of parents approached the apex court urging it to cancel the board exams in the wake of the coronavirus disease.

Seeing that any improvement in the situation was difficult to predict, Punjab, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have cancelled class 10 exams for their students this year.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of class 12 students has sought a direction to CBSE to declare results on the basis of tests already conducted, and calculate the total on average basis with internal assessment marks of the remaining subjects.