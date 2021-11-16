CBI team conducting raids comes under attack in Odisha

Officials went to the house of an accused in child pornography case

A CBI team came under attack when it raided the residence of a suspect in a child pornography case in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

As part of a nationwide raid, the team comprising eight persons had come to the house of Surendra Naik in Colony Sahi area unannounced around 7 a.m.

In the middle of their questioning, local people including women got agitated and attacked the officials. For the next one hour, commotion prevailed.

Before the CBI team was brutally thrashed by the locals, the Dhenkanal town police station personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Also Read Child sexual abuse: CBI registers cases against 83

Dhenkanal SP K. Siva Subramani, however, dismissed the report of attack. “They were just gathering around the team. The CBI did not inform us before carrying the raids. Now, both the CBI team members and the accused have been brought to the police station. The investigation into the allegation is going on smoothly,” said Mr. Subramani.

Naik said he was a part of a WhatsApp group and his job was to upload videos received through the group and circulate them in the group.

“I have received $21 for uploading the videos in a particular website. The CBI team had confiscated my mobile and wanted to know if I knew any other persons involved in the circulation of child pornography cases,” he said.

Similarly, houses of Manoranjan Das and Anil Majhi were searched in Bhadrak and Nabarangpur.