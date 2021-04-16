CBI takes over another case against K.D. Singh and others

They ‘cheated investors on false promises of allotting plots, villas and apartments”

The CBI has taken over another case against former Rajya Sabha member K.D. Singh and others, alleging cheating and misappropriation of investments in Alchemist Infra Realty Limited and Alchemist Township Limited.

The FIR was initially registered at the Kalyanpur police station in Kanpur in 2019, on a complaint from one Ashok Kumar Bajaj. It has been transferred to the CBI on the State government’s reference.

Among the other accused persons are Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sucheta, Jayprakash Singh, Brijmohan Mahajan, Chhatrasal Singh, Narendra Singh Ranawat and Nandkishor Singh. It is alleged that they cheated the investors on the false promises of allotting plots, villas and apartments.

Earlier this month, the CBI had taken over another FIR registered at the Kotwali police station in Kanpur in 2019, which involved similar allegations related to the Alchemist group entities.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested the former Rajya Sabha MP in January, for his alleged role in a Ponzi scam case involving Alchemist Infra Realty Limited, which was accused of collecting more than ₹1,900 crore from investors through unauthorised means.