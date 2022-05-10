CBI searches 40 locations of NGO representatives, FCRA unit officials on graft charge

The Hindu Bureau May 10, 2022 20:28 IST

It is alleged that the FCRA division officials, who are under scrutiny, were facilitating illegal FCRA clearances in lieu of bribes.

The CBI headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a nationwide crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 10 searched about 40 locations to nab representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs), middlemen and some public servants of the Union Home Ministry’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) division on the charge of violating the Act, according to an agency source. It is alleged that the FCRA division officials, who are under scrutiny, were facilitating illegal FCRA clearances in lieu of bribes. In this operation, the CBI has apprehended some accused persons, including public servants, while bribes were being exchanged. Around half a dozen officials and others are being questioned by the agency to determine their role. During the searches so far, “hawala” transaction details of about ₹2 crore have also been found. Based on the inputs shared by the Home Ministry, the agency conducted searches on the premises of the suspects in Delhi, Rajasthan, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Mysore among other places.



