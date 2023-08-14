CBI registers four cases against Indian nationals wanted in UAE

August 14, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered separate cases against four Indian nationals who are wanted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly indulging in cheating and fraud.

The first accused has been identified as Sanjoy Kumar Datta, who worked as an accountant general for the United Eastern Medical Services LLC.

Based on a complaint, the Abu Dhabi Major Prosecution (Financial Crime) registered a case against him in January 2018. As alleged, he misappropriated funds to the tune of AED 320,000 from his employer company. He had been entrusted with the money for use in a specific matter for the benefit of its owner.

The fraud was detected on October 15, 2017, when an internal audit of the company was done. The accused left UAE on November 5, 2017, for India. He was tried by the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance (Misdemeanour Chamber) and, on April 17, 2019, was sentenced in absentia to imprisonment of one year and deportation from the country.

In the second case, a woman named Mety Elsave Joseph allegedly conspired with another person to cheat one Asad Ahmed Al Rashidi using fraudulent means.

According to the complaint, an anonymous person had contacted Khalifa Fund via an email impersonating Mr. Asad Ahmed and sent an email asking for the transfer of 2,79,500 Dirhams from his account to that of one Saida Readymade Garments Trading Company, which was owned by the accused.

The third First Information Report pertains to a complaint lodged by Omeir Travel Agency with the Al Madina police alleging that Vinod Vasudevan, who worked as a travel consultant for the company, embezzled AED 1,482,697.67.

He issued flight tickets and holiday packages but did not post the money collected from clients to the company’s accounting section. The accused left UAE on October 7, 2018, for Bahrain. He was tried by an Abu Dhabi court and sentenced in absentia for two years followed by deportation at the expiry of the sentence.

The fourth accused, Arun Kumar, worked as the accountant in charge of staff salary for FIBREX LLC. It is alleged that he manipulated the company’s digital systems and cheated the company of AED 253,629 in 2019. He was convicted by a court there and sentenced to three years in absentia. On completion of the sentence, he was also to be deported.