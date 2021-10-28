CBI recovers ₹1.12 cr cash during searches at Delhi Police sub-inspector’s house

Bhojraj Singh, posted at Maidan Garhi police station, was nabbed while receiving ₹50,000 bribe on Wednesday, they said.

The CBI has recovered ₹1.12 crore in cash during searches at the residence of a Delhi Police sub-inspector arrested by it in a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

During the search of his car, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered over ₹5.47 lakh in cash, while during searches at his residence another ₹1.07 crore was also recovered in cash, the officials said.

“A case was registered against sub-Inspector, police station, Maidan Garhi, Delhi on a complaint in which it was alleged that he had demanded initially a bribe amount of ₹5 lakh from the complainant and further informed the complainant to give at least ₹2 lakh on October 27, 2021, to favour him and his friend in a case/FIR registered in the police station and also not to oppose their bail applications,” the CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

After verifying the allegations, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Singh while receiving the alleged bribe, the officials said.

“The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Delhi on Thursday,” Joshi said.