CBI officials booked for graft allegedly extended favours to private companies

On Thursday, the CBI carried out searches on the premises of the accused in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Kanpur.

The four Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials who have been booked by the agency on graft charges had allegedly received bribes to extend favours to at least two private companies being probed for bank fraud.

The accused officials are Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) R.K. Rishi and R.K. Sangwan; Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Stenographer Samir Kumar Singh. The others named in the FIR are lawyers Arvind Kumar Gupta and Manohar Malik; Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, additional director of Shree Shyam Pulm & Board Mills Private Limited; and Sujay and Uday Desai, directors of Frost International Private Limited.

As alleged, in the matter of Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills, the previous investigating officer, Sangwan, allegedly offered and paid ₹10 lakh in cash on behalf of the company’s additional director to the inspector, who in turn shared confidential information related to the probe with Mr. Sangwan.

In January last year, the CBI had registered a case against Frost International and 14 others for alleged bank fraud involving about ₹3,600 crore. Mr. Rishi allegedly paid ₹10 lakh to the inspector on behalf of the Desais, for favours.

It is alleged Mr. Rishi received ₹15 lakh twice through the two advocates to get favours for a Chandigarh-based company, against which a corruption case was being probed. Mr. Dhankad received ₹2.5 lakh from Mr. Gupta twice, for having brokered the deal through Mr. Rishi, it is alleged.

According to the FIR, the accused stenographer had also shared details of the investigation in many other cases, including confidential notes and directions, with the two accused DSPs, for monetary gains.