CBI files chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

May 20, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in New Delhi.

File photo of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on May 20 filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, a day after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

